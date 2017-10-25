Mumbai: Mafia-controlled handcarts rule the streets of Mira Road

Bhayandar: When Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone to beautify Mira Road railway station premises on Friday, commuters who normally try hard to dodge the numerous hawkers while hurrying to catch their trains, could not believe their eyes. After all, the entire area was hawker free.

However, hours later the chaos that prevails everyday was back. Hawkers had once again taken their place on the pavements. The condition is even grimmer in the city, thus exposing the rising clout of the notorious hawker mafia who control the thriving handcart business.

Rented out to hawkers on a daily payment basis, the carts have a distinct colour code known to the civic staff. Hawkers using such carts are not harassed since a part of the profits are appropriated by the ‘handcart mafia’. With more than 7,000 hawkers operating in the twin city, the annual turnover of the cart business runs into crores.

“Thanks to the blessings bestowed on them by local politicos, civic officials have turned a blind eye towards the illegal activities which not only create traffic congestion but poses a serious threat to the life of pedestrians.” says Saji IP, who after lodging multiple complaints in context to the hawker and parking menace, has now sought the CM’s intervention on the issue at Lokshahi Day. “Despite an assurance by the civic and police chief via video conferencing to the CM, action is still awaited, thus depriving citizens of their right to walk.” says Saji.

As per a resolution passed by the general body, ‘No Hawking and 26 Hawking Zones have been identified in the city. The MBMC has awarded multi-crore contracts to private agents for the collection of daily fees from hawkers. Although they are allowed collection only from those vendors operating in the Hawking Zones, the goons hired by the contractors have been defying the regulations by openly extorting money from illegally operating hawkers in the region. “We will take action against collection agents who are found to be violating contract terms.” said deputy civic chief Deepak Pujari. Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the composition of the Town Vending Committee has only added to the woes.