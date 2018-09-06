Mumbai: Lower Parel to get new FOB likely to be completed by March 2019
Good news for local train travellers, Lower Parel to get a new foot overbridge (FOB). The new FOB is scheduled to be completed before March 2019. According to The Hindu, the FOB is constructed by the Western Railway (WR) as a replacement for the existing one on the northern side of the station. The foundation is being laid on the northern edge of platform number 2 and 3.
The main idea to build this new bridge is to reduce congestion on the existing FOB. The new FOB will be 10-meter wide and 70-meter long and will also have a new ticket booking counter. An official told the leading daily, “The existing FOB was scheduled for replacement, but with the developments of Delisle rail overbridge (ROB), we decided to expedite the works.”
The WR is currently dismantling the bridge, the new FOB is designed which has a staircase access on Currey Roadside, and will have a ramp which will connect the new FOB to Delisle ROB once completed. Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR told the leading daily, “The work on the FOB has already started and we are hopeful that we will be able to complete it by next March.”