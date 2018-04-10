Mumbai Local Updates: Parel to get new platform for Kalyan-bound trains; WR to run AC locals on Saturdays

There are some surprises in store for commuters of Central and Western Railways. Almost after six months of stampede at Elphinstone station, the Central Railway has now decided to decide to split the crowd on the existing Parel platform by almost 50 percent. Even Western Railway commuters have a surprise AS the WR has planned to run AC locals on Saturdays as well in next one month.

The Central Railway has estimated the cost of its project around Rs 51 crore, and while explaining the same a Railway official told Mid-Day, that the existing Parel slow line platform two will continue to cater to CSMT-bound trains and the new platform that is being constructed will cater to Kalyan-bound trains. This will split the crowd into two and ease pressure on the existing platform infrastructure. The track in the centre of the two platforms will cater to the Parel terminus that has local trains originating and terminating there.

And, for the AC local, the Western Railway currently carries maintenance of AC local during weekends. It has been working on technical details to minimise maintenance and other issues. After these issues are sorted out, the WR will run this train on Saturdays too, reported Mid-Day.

Even though both Central and Western Railways are always slammed by its daily commuters, hope these surprises will help them rejoice for at least a few days.