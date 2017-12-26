Mumbai: Local train services at Belapur station suspended

Commuters on Harbour line were disrupted on Tuesday after an overhead wire crasheed onto a train at Navi Mumbai’s Belapur station. Meanwhile, as of now, the local train services between CSMT to Belapur, Nerul and Panvel have been temporarily suspended, while trains for other destinations were running behind the scheduled time on Harbour Line. Thousands of commuters were stranded at different stations on Harbour Line due to the suspension of local train services.

#Mumbai Temporary disruption at Belapur station due to technical reasons. Harbour & Trans-harbour local train services running up-to Nerul only; Restoration work in progress.. — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017



Many commuters on the Central Railway had to face tough time due to recently conducted mega block between December 22 to 25. During the mega block, local trains between Nerul and Panvel on Harbour line were suspended between 10 am to 4 pm. The mega block was carried out for works related to the construction of the Seawood-Uran line.