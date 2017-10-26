Free Press Journal
Mumbai Lit Fest 2017 to begin from November 16 at NCPA

Oct 26, 2017
Mumbai: The Mumbai Lit Fest 2017 will be held from November 16 to 19 at the NCPA, Nariman Point, and Prithvi Theatre, Juhu. As with every successive edition, this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better, with over 100 authors and thinkers set to be present at the four-day literary extravaganza.

The eighth edition of the festival will witness three-time Pulitzer prize winner Thomas Friedman, speaker extraordinaire and author of The World Is Flat; Marcus du Sautoy, professor of mathematics at the University of Oxford who turns math into entertaining prose in his book Finding Moonshine; Professor Anil Gupta, India’s very own revolutionary man who helps expedite socially-relevant solutions that target communities at the grassroots level, and economist Arun Shourie.

Also lending grace to the festival are the indomitable award-winning novelist, biographer and critic Dame Margaret Drabble; and Catharine MacKinnon, feminist scholar, lawyer, educator and activist, who is respected for her legal work in the arena of sexual harassment.


Anil Dharker, founder and festival director, says, “For me, the most enthralling part is the dialogue and discourse that these distinguished individuals bring to the festival. They are masterful raconteurs, all, and brilliant intellectuals, whose own life experiences could probably power a few riveting tales too! It is a joy to interact with them, have your perspective challenged, and revel in the learning.”

British playwright and novelist Nell Leyshon; actor, director and playwright Girish Karnad; cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle; Y V Reddy, former RBI governor and author of the memoir Advice & Dissent: My Life in Public Service; Member of Parliament and economist Jairam Ramesh; author Nayantara Sahgal; Member of Parliament P Chidambaram; journalist and founder of The Print, Shekhar Gupta; Gábor Lanczkor, a scholar of the Hungarian language; Gary Shteyngart, an American writer specialising in satirical compositions; Shimon Lev, an Israeli artist, writer, photographer, curator and researcher, and S Y Quairishi, former Election Commissioner and author of An Undocumented Wonder: The Making of the Great Indian Election and Devdutt Pattanaik will connect the dots between mythology and board room with ease.

