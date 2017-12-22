Mumbai: Liquor permit extension granted

Mumbai: State Excise department has issued on Thursday a notification granting extension of liquor permit and vendor linceces for sale and consumption of foreign and Indian liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs.

In response to the request made by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India the state government issued a notification. It states, on December 24, 25 and 31lm concession has been granted for operating for extension from 10.00pm to 5.00 am, the next day.

The HRAWI said, “The permission allows liquor serving establishments to continue serving patrons until 5am in the morning of the indicated days.” Dilip Datwani, President, (HRAWI) added, “Having received this clearance, now we await the permission from the Police.”