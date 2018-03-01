Mumbai: Linking Aadhaar with mobile number lands murder convict on the run in cop net

As Aadhaar linking deadline comes nearer, people are running to their nearest telecom operators store to link Aadhaar card to their mobile number. 37-year-old Satish Mahipal Walmiki did the same, but on Monday led to his arrest. Walmiki is a murder convict and was on a run since 2012.

Walmiki, who was serving his life imprisonment in Nashik Road Central Jail, escaped from the police van and jumped into Godavari River in 2012. Walmiki was convicted to life imprisonment in 2010 for killing his wife and chopping her body into pieces in Kandivli. But, he escaped in September 2012, when he was escorted to Nashik Civil Hospital along with 15 other prisoners, on their return, as the police van slowed down on a bridge, Walmiki pushed the escorting policemen and jumped into the river through a window of the vehicle, reported Indian Express.

The police have said that Walmiki jumped from a height of about 60 feet into the river and escaped. Later two constables were suspended for negligence. Walmiki’s family lived in Naigaon, in the jurisdiction of the Bhoiwada police station, who launched a parallel investigation.

A police officer told the Indian Express, “During our investigations we learnt that the accused belonged to Uttar Pradesh. A team had already visited his native place but he couldn’t be found there. Later we circulated his pictures along with his name and address among our local informers, following which we got a copy of his Aadhar card.”

“Through his Aadhar card, we got his mobile number and on tracking his phone his location was found in a small village called Barana in Uttar Pradesh. A team was sent on Sunday, but it was very difficult to get him as the villagers started manhandling our team. However we got hold of him and brought him to Mumbai on Wednesday,” the police officer told the leading daily. On Wednesday evening, Walmiki was sent to Nashik Central Road jail.