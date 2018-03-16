Mumbai likely to get 72 partially AC locals by end of the year

Mumbai: Good news for commuters travelling on the Central Railway (CR) trains. The railway ministry has planned to introduce 72 partially air-condition coaches on the suburban railway by this year. According to the proposal, two coaches of the Bombardier-manufactured trains would be replaced with air-conditioned ones.

The estimated cost for the partial AC rake is said to be Rs 60 crore. Earlier the proposal for partial AC rake was finalised on February 25, by a team of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, CR, WR, Research Standards and Designs Organisation.

The announcement came after Member of Parliament (MB) Kirit Somaiya raised the issue of the new AC trains needed improvement. “I drew the attention of the railway minister towards the fact that the newly launched AC train services need improvement. I suggested that instead of plying complete AC trains, they could run partial AC trains on Central Railway and Western Railway.

Somaiya later tweeted, “Minister assured six dozen such locals will start operating in Mumbai in the year 2018.” Both Central Railway and Western Railway operate 250 non-AC coaches. The WR also operates one AC train that sees 12 trips between Churchgate and Virar railway stations every weekday.