Mumbai: Level-II fire breaks out in Industrial Estate in Malad

Malad (Mumbai): A level-II fire broke out in an Industrial Estate in Mumbai’s Malad area on Thursday morning. Four water tankers and four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported until now. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in a godown near Masjid Rahimiyah in Mumbra’s Kausa in Thane last night. Police, Regional Disaster Management Cell, two fire tenders, one rescue vehicle and four water tankers rushed to the spot. The situation is under control now and no casualties or injuries were reported.