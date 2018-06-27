Mumbai: Leptospirosis claims life of 15-year-old boy from Kurla

Mumbai: The heavy rain and the water logged roads, a reservoir of stink and filth, have brought along with them water-borne diseases. Result: The monsoon is not even in full swing and the city witnessed this year’s first leptospirosis death.

The deceased is a 15-year-old boy from Kurla (east). A senior civic heath official, however, said the cause of death will only be confirmed after the epidemiology death review committee report. Ramesh Kale, a resident of Kurla, was reportedly suffering from severe fever and joint pain since June 17, after he played football in the mud in the slum.

The boys play in a small playground at Kamgar Nagar, in which dirty water often accumulates. After he went home, he began exhibiting leptospirosis symptoms — high fever which did not recede, head ache and body pain. He was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak General Municipal Hospital, Sion, a week later, after his condition worsened.

“In the preliminary test he was diagnosed with leptospirosis, due to which he was put on a ventilator. Since his was a belated hospitalisation, after his health conditioned had deteriorated, he succumbed to the infec-tion within 24 hours of admission,” said a senior doctor of Sion Hospital. The doctor said Kale’s pre-diagnostic reports have been sent to the death review committee of epidemiology cell of the BMC, the standard practice to ascertain the cause of death and whether it was indeed on account of leptospirosis.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, Executive Health Officer, BMC, said as of now, it is being seen as a suspected death due to leptospirosis. The death committee report will come by next week, she added. Dr Keskar further said, they have started spreading awareness of leptospirosis disease in areas which are prone to waterlogging. “People who walk through accumulated rain water must immediately wash their feet and visit a doctor if exposed for more than half an hour,” added Dr Keskar. Till now 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis have been reported. Last year, during monsoon, Mumbai had reported 239 cases and seven deaths due to leptospirosis.