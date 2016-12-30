Mumbai: ‘Laxmi’ remark, FIR filed against Danve

Mumbai: The Paithan Police in Aurangabad district has booked state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Raosaheb Danve for violating the election code of conduct, under the directive of the State Election Commission. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 171-B, and Section 20(I) of the Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Township Act.

Danve is accused of allegedly violating the model code of conduct for the ongoing civic body elections in the state and luring voters in Paithan on December 17 to accept ‘Goddess Laxmi’ if it came to them before the next day’s civic elections there. Laxmi is revered as the embodiment of wealth in India.