Mumbai: Lawyer of ‘honour killing’ victim brutally assaulted

Mumbai: Advocate Amit Katarnavar representing the deceased in a honour killing, Swapnil Sonawane, was attacked by unidentified persons at his office in Juinagar on Sunday.Sixteen year-old Sonawane was killed on July 19, 2016, in an alleged honour killing for being in a relationship with an upper caste girl.

Four men barged into Katarnavare’s office at Juhinagar’s Sector 23 on Sunday and allegedly attacked him with bamboo and hockey sticks. He was rushed to Dr. DY Patil hospital at Nerul where he is presently undergoing treatment. He has sustained injuries on his skull, legs and hands. According to Senior Police Inspector, Nerul police, “We registered an FIR on Sunday. We have recorded his statement on Monday. We have got some leads about the accused. The matter is being further investigated.”

Katarnavare was attacked earlier too and his car was damaged and had demanded protection from the Navi Mumbai police. Sonawane’s trial was to begin from this Monday at Thane sessions court. Sonawane was killed since the girl’s family allegedly didn’t approve of him as he belonged to a different caste.The girl belongs to the OBC Agri community. Seven people including the girl’s relatives and their friends were arrested by the Nerul police.