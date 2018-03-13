Mumbai: Law students to attend National Legal Festival — Law Tryst

Mumbai: Students studying Law course attended Law Tryst, national legal festival organised by SVKM Jitendra Chauhan College of Law from March 9 to 11. The festival witnessed events such as the National Moot Court Competition, National Model Parliament, Larger than Life and Agree to Disagree.

Law colleges from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Bangalore, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur and Lucknow participated at Law Tryst. Priya Shah, Principal of the college said “We take immense pride in our students for conducting a successful benchmark National Legal Fest. We have been organising Law Tryst every year since 2000 as it a platform for students across the nation to express their views and enhance their skills”.

The Finale of Moot Court was judged by Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice P. D. Naik of the Bombay High Court. The Semi-Final round was judged by Arpan Rajput, Advocate Bombay High Court, Yusuf Iqbal, Advocate Supreme Court of India and Udaipuri. National Model Parliament was another flagship event and was attended by luminaries such as Priyanka Chaturvedi, National Spokesperson of Congress; Manish Awasthi, National Political Editor of India News; Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist; Anand Sinha, Ex-Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India and Advocate Ameet Mehta .

Zain Javed Shroff, Chairperson of Law Tryst said “Firstly, I am thankful to my Principal and Faculty for having reposed faith in our Team. I am proud that we could deliver a benchmark National Legal Fest and grateful to my Team for all their efforts.”

Lordship Justice P. D. Naik said, “I was a Guest Faculty at this college several years ago. Its my privilege to come back to the college. During our times such competitions did not exist. We encourage Law Colleges to arrange such events and also participate in it.”