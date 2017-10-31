Mumbai: Last Central Railway local from CSMT at 12:31 am won’t go beyond Kurla

In a big blow to Central Railway commuters, CR has now come out with a last-minute change in the new time table which will come into effect from November 1. According to reports, the last train leaving CSMT at 12.31 am will only run up to Kurla. Earlier, this was supposed to be till Thane.

According to a leading daily, a few days back Central Railways had changed time of the last train from CSMT to Thane, from 12.34 am to 12.31am. And now, the Central Railway has completely shaken the daily commuters by changing the last local to Kurla from CSMT, at 12.31 am.

This move of the Central Railway has shocked commuters who are now demanding an alternative late night train for beyond Thane and Kalyan, which already has a poor alternative public transport connectivity. The development lessens the cheer of Central Railway’s decision to introduce 18 additional suburban services from November 1, which had brought relief to many commuters.