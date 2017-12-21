Mumbai: Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi file insolvency petition against Gitanjali Gems

Mumbai: Actor Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi, who are brand ambassadors of Gitanjali Gems, have filed an insolvency petition against the jewellery manufacturer and retailer, according to the website of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The case was filed in the Mumbai bench of tribunal by the celebrity couple to recover their contractual dues. Mahesh Bhupathi and his counsel Aagam L Doshi declined to comment on the issue and Gitanjali Gems also haven’t said anything.

“Both the brand ambassadors have a two-year contract with the company for public appearances. During the tenure of the contract there were some cancellations for which the company did not pay up their dues to the celebrity couple,” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

“The insolvency petition by the tennis player and actress is for their contractual dues as an operational creditor,” said a second person confirming the developments, declining to be named.