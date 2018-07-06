Mumbai Landslide: Compound wall of Kalpataru Aura complex in Ghatkopar caves in; no casualties reported

The compound wall of upscale building in Ghatkopar caved in on Friday morning, no damage to life and property has been reported. Just a few days back wall of a residential building in Wadala collapsed and buried six cars after heavy rains, forcing residents of 240 flats in the C and D wings of Lloyd Estate to vacate the building.

On Friday, a part of the ground and the compound wall of the upscale Kalpataru Aura complex on LBS Marg caved in.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a society resident complained again about the cracks. Jagdish Shetty, a resident, said to Hindustan Times: “I complained to the local ward office that the cracks were due to scouring of the nearby nullah. After that, civic officials inspected the site and the local ward office forwarded the complaint to the storm water drains department. The department then issued a notice to the developer and architect for faulty construction of the compound wall.”

Only 50 metres of the compound wall has caved but it can lead to entire wall to collapse. Kalpataru Group chairman Mofotraj Munot said: “I am not aware of the situation as of now, but if it is required that we reconstruct the wall, we will do it.”

When asked about residents’ complaints about cracks on the compound wall, he said: “Anyone can say anything they feel like. But we are ready to reconstruct the wall if needed.”