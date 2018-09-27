Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja receives offerings of 5.5 kg gold, 75 kg silver; all to be auctioned today

Sep 27, 2018
This year the Lalbaugcha Raja has received a gold idol weighing a whopping 1.27 kg as offering. This is not it. The mandal also received a luxury watch and a gold brick as offerings during recent Ganesh festival.

According to Mumbai Mirror, these gifts to Lalbaugcha Raja will be auctioned on today, (September 27) between 5 and 10 pm. The auction will take place at the same ground where the pandal was set up during Ganesh festival. The money which the mandal will get from this auction will be used for charitable causes. Overall, the Lalbaugcha Raja has received 5.5 kg of gold and 75 kg of silver in various forms – some in the imagery of Lord Ganesh, modaks and even one shaped like a hibiscus flower.

Sudhir Salvi, secretary of the mandal, told the leading daily, “The auction has been held every year since 1985. The money raised from it is used for strengthening the infrastructure in many facilities we run to educate students from financially weak backgrounds. These include a computer centre, book banks, and study rooms.”


