Mumbai: Lalbaug transit camp people fined for delayed rent payment

Mumbai: The Secretary of a transit camp at Lalbaug wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to withdraw the fine amount imposed on them by the rent collector for delayed payment of staying in the camp. The residents at the transit camp alleged the previous rent collector visited their transit camp only twice last year due to which many residents could not pay rent.

The letter was sent to the Chief Minister on February 16. There are at least 126 person’s who have occupied in the transit camp at Lalbaug. The residents of transit camp at Lalbaug alleged that at least 70 person’s are yet to pay the rent amount to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). They are required to pay Rs 500 for occupying the transit camp.

“Since last two years, the previous rent collector from MHADA visited our camp only twice a year. Hence, only a handful residents paid their rent amount to the collector. A new rent collector has been appointed and has charged. He has charged 18 percent fine on those who have failed to pay the rent amount,” said Yogesh Patil, Secretary of transit camp at Lalbaug. Patil also alleged that the previous collector never visited the transit camp at Shindewadi in Dadar.