Mumbai lakes have water stock for just over 300 days

Mumbai: The last month of no rains brings bad news for the lakes, which have a shortfall of 14,00,000 million litres (ML) of water stock. By October every year, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai city overflow. The current levels are at 13 ML.

“The water stock in all seven lakes is approximately 13 ML at present and only a few days are left for any rains for the month of October. The city may face water cuts, if there is no sufficient amount of rainfall in next few weeks,” said Ashok Tawadiya, the hydraulic engineer, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Tawadiya further stated that a team of officials from the hydraulic department are keeping a close watch on the water levels of the lakes. “We are hopeful since the Mumbai Meterological Department has predicted rains for the first two weeks in October, which means the problem of water crisis can be avoided. However, if the lakes do not receive good rains in the next few days as predicted, then the reserved water stock will be used to fulfil the water requirement,” said Tawadiya. He added,”The decision of water cut will be taken only if it is needed.”

The Mumbai city receives water supply from seven lakes – Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Vihar, Middle Vaitarna and Tulsi. On September 28, the water stock in all seven lakes was 13,29,894 ML which was 14,32,331 ML last year at the same time. BMC supplies nearly 3,800 ML of water every day. “If the daily water requirement is calculated with the current water stock in all the lakes, then the city has water stock for more than 300 days,” a civic official said.