Mumbai: ‘Lack of seriousness in government about child rights’

Mumbai : There is a mindset of lack of seriousness in the government machinery when it comes to matters of children, said Sudhakar Kshirsagar, state convenor of Bal Hakk Abhiyan, an organisation working in the area of child rights and education for the past 15 years.

He was addressing a press conference on Friday regarding lacunae in implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act as well as the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

“How many times do the officials of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) meet? There is no monitoring system,” said Kshirsagar. He added that children are ignored at all other times and only when there is a crime against them is there an outpouring of sympathy for them. Committees exist but there is neither training nor capacity building of the staff.

Kshirsagar said that his organisation has been demanding that vacant posts be filled in the State Child Protection Commission. The commission has been functioning with only a Secretary for the past five years, he said.

The organisation has demanded that the trend of appointing staff in Child Welfare Committees with political influence must cease. Instead people who have the expertise and

sensitivity in handling children should be appointed.

Pointing out that budget is not allocated to these child protection bodies in a timely manner, he said that salaries of officers in these bodies have not been paid for months.