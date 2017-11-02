Mumbai: Lack of safety equipment kills sewer worker in Colaba

Mumbai: In yet another instance of lack of safety equipment, a sewer worker lost his life on Tuesday night due to suffocation while cleaning the sewage line. The officials have blamed the contractor for not providing basic safety equipment to the worker.

Ahmed Ansari, who was cleaning the sewage pipeline in Colaba area fell unconscious while cleaning the sewage due to inhalation of poisonous gas inside the drainage pipeline. “The basic safety equipment like masks, gloves or coats were not given to them,” said official. The locals alleged that the death was due to negligence on part of the contractor during the cleaning activity. “The workers were not provided with safety gearbox which is used by them when they are cleaning the sewer. Due to which such incident took place,” said official.

The officials said three workers were cleaning the sewer pipeline when gas emitted in the chamber and other rushed to help them when they all fell unconscious and were rushed to St George Hospital by the fire department. “One out of three workers was confirmed dead on arrival while the others are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital,” said Madhukar Gaikwad, superintendent of the hospital. He further added Ahmed Ansari was severely affected to hazardous gases due to which he died of suffocation.

“While crores of rupees are sanctioned by the government for Bombay Port Trust (BPT) development, it is not being used to provide well-equipped machinery,” alleged Krishna Pavle, a Shiv Sena coordinator who runs a fishing business at Sassoon Docks. The officials of Bombay Port Trust were unavailable to comment on this.