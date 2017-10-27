Mumbai: Kitab Khana to host seventh year of global movement 100 Thousand Poets for Change

Mumbai: With the global movement 100 Thousand Poets for Change having entered its seventh year in 2017, Kitab Khana, the popular bookstore in Mumbai, will host its poetry festival for the sixth time. The four-day event, curated by Menka Shivdasani and co-presented by Deepankar Khiwani, will take place from October 26 to 29 with the generous support of the team of Kitab Khana.

There will be Cappuccino Readings, hosted by Anjali Purohit (October 26); Smeetha Bhoumik’s Woman Empowered (WE) on October 27 and Vibha Rani’s AVITOKO Room Theatre (October 28). The Sunday morning event for children, conducted by Rati Dady Wadia on October 29 (11 am onwards) will feature poems written by schoolchildren in Mumbai, representing various schools and organisations such as Writers’ Bug, Fun ki Pathshala and Young Writers’ Nook.

The global movement, 100 Thousand Poets for Change was founded in the United States in 2011 by Michael Rothenberg and Terri Carrion, to highlight issues related to peace and sustainability, with a focus on local concerns. “Local issues are still key to this massive global event as communities around the world raise their voices on issues such as homelessness, global warming, education, racism and censorship, through concerts, readings, lectures, workshops, flash mobs, theater performances and other actions,” said Michael Rothenberg and Terri Carrion.

This year, a second book of poetry by children in Mumbai will be launched, on October 29. Mumbaikars who wish to send in their poems on themes of peace and sustainability for possible inclusion on the global site may send in their work to poetsinmumbai@gmail.com.