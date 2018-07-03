Mumbai: Kim Sharma’s former house help registers assault complaint, actress denies charges

The Khar police have filed a non-cognisable offence against Bollywood actress Kim Sharma for allegedly assaulting her former house help. The house help has alleged that Kim Sharma assaulted her after she forgot to separate the white clothes from the rest of the laundry.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on May 21 at Kim Sharma’s house. The house help, who has been identified as Esther Khes (31) began working at Kim’s residence in Khar on April 27. The house help told the leading daily, “After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately.”

After Kim Sharma came to know about it, she started yelling at the house help and also manhandled her. Esther Khes also has alleged that Sharma pushed her out of the house and told her not to return, Sharma also refused to pay her salary. And after Kim Sharma’s final refusal on June 27, Esther Khes filed a complaint.

The Khar police have registered a non-cognisable offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. The actress told Mumbai Mirror, “Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that.”