Mumbai: Keen to end tariq-pe-tariq, Chhagan Bhujbal team ups the ante for bail

Mumbai: After the Supreme Court struck down Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it has boosted prospects of former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s bail. Interestingly, Bhujbal’s bail application was filed in July this year and since then it has only been ‘tariq pe tariq’ – a much popular line from Damini, a Hindi film.

On Friday, during the hearing of Bhujbal’s bail plea, senior counsel Vikram Chaudhary informed the PMLA court, “The ED is not under the Right to Information (RTI) and because of this, what it does is not known to anyone. To whom and how they issue summons is also not informed to anyone. But interestingly, in this case the agency is giving every detail to the media. It is doing nothing but only sensationalising the case.”

Chaudhary in his defence told the court, “There has been a paradigm shift after SC has declared Section 45 of PMLA as unconstitutional. The presumption of innocence prevails.” After the bail to Nikesh Tarachand Mehta, who has been in ED’s custody, Bhujbal’s legal team pointed out ED’s premise, “presumption of innocence prevails and this should be treated like any other ordinary bail.”

For the first time, Bhujbal’s team highlighted that the ED has made an ‘opinionated case’ against him. “My client is a national political figure and his political domain in the last 50 years began from grass-roots to the second highest post of the state, as deputy chief minister,” emphasised Chaudhary.

Indirectly referring to Vijay Mallya, Chaudhary said, “My client is a senior citizen, who is cooperating with the ED. He was in Washington yet he came down and cooperated with the agency, which arrested him immediately. Unlike some, my client did not leave the country and settle somewhere in England, compelling the agencies to seek his extradition.”

Chaudhary urged special judge M Salman Nizam, to consider the fact that Bhujbal has been behind bars for more than a year now and that there is no sight of commencement of the trial. Having heard the contentions, the judge closed the matter for orders and is likely to pronounce his ruling on December 18.