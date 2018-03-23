Mumbai: Kashimira police nab two bikers and crack three theft cases in an hour

Bhayandar: Thanks to the alertness and presence of mind shown by four on duty police personnel attached to the Kashimira police station, two bike borne thieves were caught just 30 minutes after they snatched a woman’s bag from a moving auto-rickshaw near the toll plaza in Dahisar a little past midnight on Tuesday.

During questioning the cops realized that accused bikers identified as Shanu Wasim Qureshi, a resident of Nallasopara and Ulhasnagar resident, Ali Akbar Hassan Momin were notorious snatchers involved in a spate of crimes in and around the region.

According to the police, the duo had snatched the bike in Dahisar, however the woman who was headed towards Thane alerted on duty cops who were stationed near the Versova check post. Since the woman revealed that the bikers had also headed towards the same direction, the cops, Santosh Gaikwad, Pawan Patil, Amol Jawlea and Hanumant Kaasre, immediately started checking bars and eateries on the highway.

After spotting a bike matching the description given by the woman, the police nabbed the duo and informed the Dahisar police station as the crime had took place in their jurisdiction. Upon frisking the duo were found to be in the possession of a high-end mobile. They confessed to the both the thefts which they had committed on the bike which was also stolen from the Tulinj area in Palghar.

“While all three crimes had taken place out of their jurisdiction, our police team did a commendable work by nabbing the culprits,” said Senior Police Inspector Vaibhav Shingare. Both the accused are presently in the custody of the Dahisar police which is conducting further investigations into the case.