Mumbai: Bollywood hairstylist arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old boy

The Khar police have arrested a 42-year-old Bollywood hairstylist for allegedly raping a minor boy. The hairstylist was arrested from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie’s set. According to Mid-Day, the accused have been identified as Brendon Allister De Gee (42), he is a South African national and hairstylist to Bollywood celebrities. Sanjay More, the senior inspector of Khar police station, told the leading daily, “We have arrested Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist in a POCSO case.” The accused met the 16-year-old boy through a dating app, on which the boy had claimed he was 18.

An officer from Khar police told the leading daily, “The boy had made an account on a dating app and invited many people, ranging from 30 to 60 years, to have sex with him. He downloaded the app in 2017 and met around 15 men for the sex.” The complaint was registered by the boy’s mother after the incident came to light in May after she came to know about the dating app.

The Khar police have booked Brendon under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. He was produced in court and is remanded to police custody till October 3. Brendon Allister De Gee has worked in the Indian fashion and beauty industry for over 10 years. He started his career in South Africa and now splits his time between Mumbai and Goa.