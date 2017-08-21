Mumbai: Kamala Nehru Park’s new look inspired by nursery rhymes

For thousand of us, visiting Kamala Nehru Park has been one of the best childhood memories. The park named after Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife, Kamala Nehru has over the years sustained a lot of damage and not to forget the damage caused by lightning last year. However, in March 2017, even before the summer vacations, the park was shut for renovation. There were reports about the iconic boot is set to get a ‘polish’ with new colour scheme and lighting arrangements.

We all know that the iconic shoe structure is inspired by the nursery rhyme ‘There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe’. Interestingly, the BMC has an elaborate plan to redesigned the iconic structure keeping nursery rhymes in mind, making it attractive for kids. The Boot House is being redesigned with various nursery rhymes in English, Hindi and Marathi languages like Ba Ba Black Sheep, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Macchli Jal Ki Rani Hai and Ye Re Ye Re Pavasa. The Ashok Stambha will be designed in tricolour, the viewing gallery facing Marine Drive will be beautified, the grill fencing near the amphitheatre will have a mural and the fountain will be transformed into a fish pond. The entrance area will be widened and will have a seating area. The work is in progress and is expected to be complete by December 2017. After renovating the iconic boot house the civic body plans to renovate Pherozeshah Mehta Garden.

Here’s a pictorial representation of the Kamala Nehru Park renovation:

Source: The Voice of Malabar Hills