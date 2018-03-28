Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: SC sends owner to sessions for bail

New Delhi: Mumbai’s Kamala Mills co-owner Ravi Surajmal Bhandar on Tuesday withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court against his arrest since January in a fire tragedy in two rooftop pubs on December 29 that claimed 29 lives, ater the court refused him bail and directed to approach the sessions court for the bail.

The Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan questioned filing of the habeas corpus petition which is a writ for producing a person under arrest before the court when Bhandari is already in the judicial custody. “I can always say that my arrest is illegal detention. It is my right. They have wrongly arrested me for no fault of mine and hence the habeas corpus petition was filed,” his senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued, insisting that he can’t be booked for the offence of culpable homicide.

He said Kamala Mills Compound is a huge commercial complex and houses more than 50 restaurants and hundreds of corporate offices and Bhandari can’t be held responsible and booked for the devastating fire that broke out in roof top pubs Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above in the compound.

The Bench asked Rohatgi why he had not filed a bail application, which the top court could have asked the Bombay High Court to consider when he argued that the offence for which he was arrested is bailable as already held by the apex cout in the Bhopal gas tragedy and Delhi’s Uphaar cinema hall fire case that they are cases of negligence. Bhandari had moved the petition after the High Court recently dismissed his bail plea.