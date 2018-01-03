Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Police issue summons to the owner of Kamala Mills

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police have issued summons to Ramesh Ghamandiram Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills, in the fire incident at 1Above pub. According to the police, Govani was booked in two FIRs filed by the BMC since he was aware about the illegal constructions and violations carried out at Mojo Bistro and 1Above pub.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Ahmad Pathan, Senior Police Inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station, said, “We have issued summons against Ramesh Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills. Our team visited his residence at Campbell House at Pedder Road. However, his residence was locked. We suspect that Govani is in the country only.”

The police also recorded the statement of accused Yug Pathak, a co-owner of Mojo Bistro. Pathak was called for questioning on Monday by the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Yug on the complaint of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act for illegal construction, irregularities and violations. “A total of 40 statements of staff members of 1Above pub and injured persons have been recorded,” added Pathan.

The first FIR is against Mojo’s Bistro and its partners Yug Pathak, who is the son of IPS officer KK Pathak, and YugTulli, a Nagpur-based businessman, and Gowani. The other FIR is against 1Above and its partners Abhijit Mankar, Kripesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi. The police have also booked Govani in both these cases. A FIR was also registered against Shailendra Singh, the owner of P22, a pub and restaurant in Raghuvanshi Mills.

Pathak was booked for unauthorised construction of a shed of 13 to 15 metres and 10 metres height at Mojo Bistro while Govani was booked for two illegal rooms of asbestos sheet, 30 metres in length and 5 metres in height at 1Above. At P22, there was violation of removal of plywood partition and illegal brick masonry work of 7000 square feet.