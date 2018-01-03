Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: MNS demands judicial probe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party secretary and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande on Tuesday demanded judicial probe into the Kamala Mill fire incident in a press conference held at his party office in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Deshpande has made serious allegations against Civic chief Ajoy Mehta and said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has entrusted the inquiry of Kamala Mill irregularities, However, Mehta himself involved and illegal restaurants, bars, hotels and other establishments mushroomed there. Hence, he should be removed immediately from the inquiry panel, added Deshpande.

Meanwhile, MNS also presented two contradictory letter stating how the BMC officials changed its stand in two separate letters sent to its MNS party men one in June and other in December last year under Right To Information (RTI) provision.The MNS party members, Uttam Sandav and Mangesh Kasalkar, inquired about the illegal establishments at Kamala Mill and action taken against them during the inspection conducted by the civic officials.

The June letter given by BMC to Sandav stated that stop work notice has been issued by the building and factory department of BMC to the owners and occupiers of Trade View building warning them about unauthorized construction and directed them to immediately remove illegal constructions.

While to the other party member who also inquired about the illegal establishments at Kamala Mill, the letter given by BMC to him clearly stated nothing authorised has been found during the BMC official inspections. Hence, the party has now demanded judicial inquiry into the case.