Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Many commercial outlets ‘nano’ gates are fire traps

Mumbai: The Mathuradas Mill and Todi Mill Compound situated at Lower-Parel, houses various establishments and commercial outlets are no less than a fire trap due to nano entry gates, and no proper space for easy evacuation if at all any major disaster breaks out. Free Press Journal reporter visited both the mill compounds and found the mill land have become a hub for various pubs, restaurants and other establishments.

Dinesh Waghela, a resident and also an activist of Lower-Parel said, “The landlords of all these mill compounds have secured privilege under change of user section 342 of Development Control Regulation Act by making modification to the actual mill building and alteration to earn hefty rents. Also, though the discretionary powers are with BMC commissioner but he himself turned a blind eye on all irregularities, and therefore, there is no proper planning and the shops and eateries have been constructed in the mill compound haphazardly.”

Posh restaurants like Zaffran, Yogurt Bay, Tablespoon, Summer House, Cafe Zoe are some of the popular places which have become favorite dining destinations. Waghela stated that in this mill compounds there is no two way access, like only one vehicle can pass at a time due to narrow and congestedlanes, still the pubs and posh restaurants give valet parking service to their customers. Powerful people allowed to park on roads or in private buildings.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the Commissioner Mehta has called RTI activist as extortionist after Kamla Mill blaze, is nothing but a way to safeguard himself, as by making such statements it only alarms that soon the bureaucrats would abolish RTI powers and Ajoy Mehta has begun the battle against RTI.