Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Managers of 1Above get bail

Mumbai: The managers of 1Above, Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez, have been granted bail by the Sessions court on Wednesday. Lopez and Bawa were arrested on December 31 by the NM Joshi Marg police, two days after the fire that killed 14 people and injured 55 others in Kamala Mills compound.

Advocate Vijay Thakur representing Lopez said, “Lopez had helped those who were trapped inside 1Above and rescued them from the fire instead of running away.”

They were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Sections 337 and 338), negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (Section 285), forgery (Sections 465 and 467), using a forged document as genuine (Section 471) and effect caused partly by act and partly by omission(Section 36) of the Indian Penal Code.

A 2706- page chargesheet was submitted by the police in February against twelve accused at the Bhoiwada Magistrate court. The police had arrested accused Ramesh Gowani; owner of Kamala mills, Ravi Bhandari; the Director of Kamala mills, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar; the owners of 1 Above, Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak; owners of Mojo’s Bistro, Rajendra Baban Patil, the fire officer, managers of 1Above Kevin Bawa and assistant manager Lisbon Lopez, Sayyed alias Shehzad Mumtaz Ali, who was serving hookah at Mojo’s Bistro was arrested by the police. Fourteen persons died while 55 people were injured in the Kamala mills fire tragedy which occurred on December 29 last year.