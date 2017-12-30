Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: I am safe, were Prachi Khetani’s last words before choking to death

Mumbai: Minutes before the incident, 31-year-old Prachi Khetani had called her friends to tell them that she is safe in the washroom of the 1Above restaurant of Kamla Mills Compound which was surrounded in flames.

While the friends kept praying for her safety, Khetani became a victim of poisonous fumes that created a gas chamber inside the washroom. The Juhu resident had come to the restaurant to celebrate a get together with her friends from the United States who were visiting India. Khetani’s friend Sanjay Mehra, said that the rest of her friends luckily escaped from the disaster while she, unfortunately, got stuck inside the washroom.

“When the place caught fire, we all rushed down. But Khetani got inside the bathroom in the hurry. But luckily, we came down somehow. Then she called us to inform that she was fine. She said that she was coming down. We kept waiting but she did not come down,” said Sanjay Mehra, a friend of Khetani.

“She panicked and entered the washroom and after she told us that she is safe, we thought we will see her walking down safe in a few moments. Her phone became unavailable in a few moments and we were shattered to know that she suffocated and died inside the washroom,” said Mehra.

He lost his wife while mourning mom’s loss

Rajesh Rajgarhia, resident of Worli who lost his mother just fifteen days back but never did he know that he would soon lose another important person in his life.

“I lost my mother just fifteen days back and now, I lost my wife. I was in Vadodara and came home around 11.30pm. I was waiting for my wife but she did not receive my call. Later I heard about fire broke out at 1 Above,” said Rajgarhia, husband of Preeti.

Preeti Rajgarhia went with her two friends for a dinner by seeing a programme at Nehru Centre. Though they had a plan to go back to home, they decided to have dinner at One Above. “They were supposed to come back after the programme but it was their faith they decided to have dinner as they were hungry,” said Sameer Thakker, a friend of Rajgarhia.

He had come to the city 6 months back

As many as 14 persons, including one from Odisha, died and 55 others sustained injuries when a major fire broke out in a pub here early on Friday.

The deceased from Odisha has been identified as Sarbajit Parida (23), hailing from Badapatapur village under Oupada block in Balasore district. He was working in a hotel here since October this year, reports said.

Sanjeev Patra, a friend of Sarabjit said he used to stay with him in Santacruz and his family stays in Odisha. “Six months ago he had come to Mumbai and started working in 1Above. I received a call from my friends who were working in another restaurant saying a fire broke out in 1Above Pub,” said Patra.

When they reached the spot they got to know the body has been sent to KEM for post-mortem. According to the report, he died due to suffocation and later the body was hand over to his relatives.

Aspiring CA passes away

A massive fire broke out at 12.30 am at ‘1 Above’ restaurant in Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai. Many people were present in the pub when the fire broke. Yasha Thakkar, a 22-year-old Ahmedabad resident lost her life in this gruesome incident. She wanted to become Chartered Accountant (CA) for which recently she had given an exam.

People all over the world are gearing up to celebrate the New Year. Likewise, 22-year-old Yasha Thakkar, an Ahmedabad resident had come to Mumbai to celebrate the New Year. But, destiny had something else in store for her. She went to celebrate at ‘1 Above’ restaurant in Kamala Mills compound, Mumbai and never came back. Due to suffocation, she lost her life.

As per Yasha’s friends, a few days ago, Yasha had come to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to stay at her uncle’s place. She was excited to celebrate the New Year. And she was celebrating it for the first time in Mumbai. But, her dream of celebrating it in Mumbai wasn’t fulfilled as she never returned.

On Thursday night, Yasha had gone to Mojo’s Bistro with her cousins. After which, the fire broke out in which Yasha lost her life. Her parents have arrived from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.