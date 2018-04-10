Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay High Court seeks government to reply on plea seeking CBI probe

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government and the city police to file affidavits in response to a petition of seven members of a family, who were injured in a fire at the Kamala Mills Compound, seeking compensation and CBI probe in the case.

A division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and M S Karnik also asked the petitioners to amend their petition, justifying the reason behind demanding a CBI investigation into the case. Fourteen people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out at two pubs – 1Above and Mojo Bistro – at the Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai on December 29 last year.

The petitioners — Pratik Thakur and his family members — were at the 1Above pub for dinner at the time of the incident and had suffered burn injuries. They alleged lapses in the police investigation as, they claim, influential people and public officials were involved. “The owners and operators of the restaurant and bar, and the buildings, are influential people. The Mumbai police is hesitating to take action against influential persons. It would be just and proper to hand over the investigation to the CBI for securing convictions,” the petition said.

On Monday, the bench told the petitioners’ lawyer, Prakash Wagh, that the HC had last month ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.