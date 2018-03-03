Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay HC seeks details of facilities for Judicial panel

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to place on record the details of the facilities it would provide to the three-member Judicial Committee, which would be probing the Kamala Mills fire mishap. Meanwhile, the government handed over a list of names it proposes to include in the Commission.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makarand Karnik said, “In several cases we have seen such Commissions are set up but no work is done. And majority of the times the reason is they do not get the basic amenities like stationery, clerks and stenos, honourariums etc.”

“We want you to spell out from where would these resources come and what amount you propose to spend on all these things. We expect an affidavit from you on these points,” the judges said. The directions were issued after the government handed over a list of names of retired HC judges, which it proposes to lead the Judicial Commission.The list, handed over in a sealed envelope, was submitted in compliance to an earlier order of the bench.

During the course of hearing, the petitioner and former top cop of the city – Julio Ribeiro through his counsel Ashish Mehta sought expansion of the purview of the Commission to oversee if all eateries in the city are operating in compliance with the fire safety norms. Accordingly, the judges directed the government and the civic body to ensure it mentions this point in the terms of reference for the Commission.

The matter would next be heard on March 19.