Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Advocate Abha Singh demands action against BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai: Abha Singh, a well known advocate of Mumbai, has made serious allegations against civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta after Kamala Mills Compound fire incident which killed 14 people. Advocate Singh has alleged that the Mehta has himself relaxed the Development Control Regulation (DCR) norms and had sanctioned for permission to the owners of Kamala Mills Compound to build eighteen restaurants in one building.

The letter regarding same has been sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Singh has alleged in her letter that on the one hand, Mehta himself gave permissions for these pubs and restaurants and on the other, he has been entrusted with the probe. Therefore she has demanded that he be removed as chief of the blaze inquiry panel.