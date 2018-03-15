Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: Accused file bail plea at the sessions court

Mumbai: Owners of 1Above Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, and a partner of the pub have submitted bail application at the sessions court on Wednesday.

Advocate Kiran Jain representing Sanghvis and Mankar has submitted the bail application before the sessions court on Wednesday. Yug Pathak, the owner of Mojo’s Bistro has also submitted the bail application before the sessions court on Tuesday.

On February 16, the sessions court had rejected the bail application of all the eleven accused Ramesh Gowani, owner of Kamala mills; Ravi Bhandari, director of Kamala Mills; Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, owners of 1 Above; Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak, owners of Mojo’s Bistro, Rajendra Patil, the fire officer; manager of 1Above Kevin Bawa and assistant manager Lisbon Lopez and Utkarsh Pandey, a hookah supplier at Mojo’s Bistro who were arrested in the Kamala mills fire incident.

The bail application of the accused will be heard on March 19. 14 persons died and 55 persons were injured in the fire incident that occurred on December 29.