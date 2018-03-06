Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: 1Above pub given NOC by fire department despite not complying to norms

Mumbai: As per a letter by M/s. B.R. Gandhi and associates, architect of the ‘A’ Trade Mill House had submitted a letter to the fire brigade department for changes in the proposed 1 Above pub measuring 487 square metres on third floor level of Trade House building having basement plus ground plus three upper floors with separate entrances at front and exit at rear side.

The letter was submitted by M/s B R Gandhi and associates on behalf of M/s Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment LLP (1 Above) on December 21, 2016, the architect has submitted a set of plans and requested Chief Fire Officer’s office to offer remarks for proposed addition and alteration ie. interior work wooden and glass partition with change of activity from existing office to restaurant on third floor from fire safety point of view. As per the letter, the total built up area of the proposed premises is 487 square metres as certified by the architect.

They had informed the fire department that wherever timber was to be used in the partitions, the same would be painted with fire retardant paint. However, the main cement/brick and wooden columns and beams would not be disturbed during the alteration and interior work. The letter stated that the premises was easily accessible to fire engine during the emergency. As per the findings of the fire brigade on December 22, wooden framed seating with artistic cladding roof and tables with chairs were found kept on the terrace and two ABC type fire extinguishers were provided and no storage of ancillary commodities was kept at the pub.

The MCGM stated in its letter that the fire department had no objection to allow the party for proposed addition and alterations shall be made to the structural members. The doors of the cabins shall be having one-hour fire resistance with self-closing device. Common corridor, entrance lobby and the rear exit shall be maintained free from any obstructions, encroachments from front to rear side. Common corridor, entrance lobby and the rear exit shall be maintained from any obstructions and encroachments and storage so as to afford easy means of egress in case of emergency.

Channel sends letter for damage claims

On June 13, 2017, a letter was submitted by Times network to the Inspector (License) for major damage to their premises due to the temporary shade permission given by the civic body. As per the letter, a temporary shade had been erected by the establishments located on the terrace of Trade House. The establishments are Mojo’s Bistro, Above 1 and Kamala group office. The temporary shade had been given a sloped towards the east side on the roof of Trade garden, where one of their network TV channel, ‘Zoom’ is located. On June 12 last year, at night, the storm water drain over flowed due to the temporary shade slope which was approximately 11700 square feet area. Excess water poured from the shed on to the roof of Trade Garden. This caused the storm water drains to overflow and the water entered the post production facility located in the premises. This had damaged the tech-check area and the interiors. The organisation had mentioned the cost of civil damage as Rs. 1,85,000 towards ceiling, carpet and partition work plus Rs.18,000 towards night labours.