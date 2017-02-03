Mumbai: Kala Ghoda’s newest mural installation is a must selfie spot!

There’s something mysteriously gorgeous about spotting paintings on the most astonishing canvases. This is precisely what murals are; graceful colours coming together with beautiful curves portraying emotions, many a time sharing a hidden message, expressing a beautiful thought, emotion and opinion and mesmerizing at the same time. If you drop in the Rhythm House lane in Kala Ghoda area, you will be greeted with an incredible mural art. The giant mural that covers most of the Artisan’s gallery exterior is created by illustrator and visual artist Sameer Kulavoor and the Bombay Duck Studio’s team.

The mural showcases an ocean of hands holding and crafting an array of objects that showcases the command that we hold within our hands. “I noticed the desertion of people who are working with their own hands and creating art from them. The idea was to portray them,” says Sameer. He truly believes people are bored of standardization and he feels handmade products are made patiently and carries immense love in it. And this thought is expressed in his latest work, he explains, “The art is called high-five, the theme is about people making things with their own hand, the idea that this kind of maker culture is making a come-back and people are appreciating it as it focuses on quality and are made with peace.”

The mural holds a bunch of ideas. The art starts and ends with a small cat, and includes a tree with hands that portrays people coming together, threading a needle, camel belt, folk art, tetra pod like the ones spotted at Marine Drive, a hand with an election ink, printing blocks, pottery and basket making, among others.

Kala Ghoda is a locality buzzing with boutiques, galleries and restaurants and also a place that nurtures cultural economy. Sameer has picked yellow, black and white hues for the artwork that celebrates the power of handmade. “This building was completely grey; we didn’t want it to interfere with the idea of Kala Ghoda area so we kept the colour palate minimal and muted. Also, I didn’t want to make it obtrusive in this location and the art gels well with the surrounding area,” adds Sameer. It took five-days and five-helping hands from Bombay Duck Studio to complete the art.

Ask Sameer about the inspiration, he says, “I am inspired by what I see, my surroundings and my observations. Lot of my works are based on urban theme. Besides, Pablo Picasso and music are my major inspiration.” His love for music can be visualised through his work, he started his career by creating motion graphic designs for MTV, followed by album covers for Zero band and NH 7 Weekender. His latest work is an album cover for Ankur Tiwari’s Side A Side B. Sameer also holds six books to his credit, among which the ‘Blued’ book has won the Kyoorius Design Awards in 2014.

With, Mumbai’s largest multicultural extravaganza Kala Ghoda Arts Festival round the corner art lovers are in for a visually gorgeous treat. The Kala Ghoda Association has helped the artists in getting permissions. Pidilite Industries came on board to support the talent by looking after the funds required for the project.