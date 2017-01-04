Mumbai: Kala Ghoda statue unveiled after 50 yrs

Mumbai : The iconic Kala Ghoda statue was unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday at the Kala Ghoda parking lot area in South Bombay. The statue has been constructed after 50 years since the original statue of King Edward VII seated on the black horse was removed in 1965 and sent to the Jijamata Udyan, zoo.

The 25-feet-tall bronze statue of just the black horse (Kala Ghoda) has been constructed by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) with a budget of Rs 5 lakh over a period of six months. This statue has been carved by sculptor Shreehari Bhosle and designed by architect Alfaz Miller.

Maneck Davar, chairman of KGA, told the Free Press Journal, “We did not want to restore the old statute but rather focus on the future. The area has been known as Kala Ghoda since years and we also have the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival coming up next month so the statue will serve as a symbolic art installation.”

The statue known as ‘Spirit of Kala Ghoda’ will give an identity to the area and also serve as a manifestation of art and culture.