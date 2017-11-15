Mumbai: Kala Ghoda open gallery to relaunch with new artists

Mumbai: The open art gallery initiative conceptualized by Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackrey will once again be inaugurated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) from November 19 onwards, every Sunday between 11 am to 6 pm, which was shut due to the poor response received from artist last year.

According to a civic officer around 21 artists/ NGOs have shown their interest and have booked stalls for the inauguration day. Earlier, the BMC invited artists to book their stalls up to November 13, so that they could showcase their work on November 19. Also, celebrities from Bollywood and Marathi film industry has been asked to participate in large number to motivate more people to display their work.

The initiative was started by the BMC in 2016 but due to poor response in four months itself, the art gallery was shut. The senior civic officials remarked that the demand for the open art gallery is more in the winter season and so in the summer and rainy season the gallery was shut due to no artist’s participation.

The civic body launched the initiative to bring traditional art and culture making use of open spaces as a medium for community participation, and organising open-air events which include music and dance performances showcasing traditional, folk and classical art forms besides quilling, diya making, hand-puppet making among others.