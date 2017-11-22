Mumbai: Kala Ghoda open art gallery will have theme of 26/11 terror attack this Sunday

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) reopened the Kala Ghoda open art gallery from November 19 and it there every Sunday.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of South Bombay (SoBo) A ward, said that though the previous Sunday was the first day of the art gallery’s re-inauguration, the civic corporation still successfully managed to get 10,000 to 12,000 visitors making the day a huge success. For the upcoming Sunday, the theme for the art gallery will have 26/11 terror attack.

It will be 9 years since Mumbai and the world was left stunned by the 26/11 attacks. The attack, which started on Wednesday, November 26, and lasted till Saturday, November 29, 2008, killing 164 people and wounding at least 308 had drawn widespread global condemnation.

The memories of that night etched in every one mind’s forever. “Therefore, an artwork to display the bravery and struggle of every Mumbaikar will be showcased next weekend. A meeting regarding the same was held at BMC office on Tuesday,” said a civic officer. The previous Sunday saw around 23 artists showcase their work.

The open art gallery also described as talent street is the brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and is aimed at encouraging artists and catering to traditional art and culture by making use of open space as a medium for community participation. The open-air events include music and dance performances showcasing traditional, folk and classical art forms besides diya making and painting. The 250-metre long stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda is the venue for the weekly event. The initiative allows artists to take 15×15-foot boxes on a nominal rent to showcase their artwork.