Mumbai: Kadam Chawl slum dwellers to go on fast to protest SRA illegalities

Mumbai: The residents of Kadam Chawl slum pocket at Andheri would go on fast to protest against the alleged illegalities done by officials of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) while rehabilitating them. The protest would begin from March 14 onwards under the leadership of a member from a city Non Governmental Organisation (NGO).

There are around 106 flats in the rehabilitation tenant provided by a SRA in Andheri (west). Out of these, at least 99 have been provided accommodation in the rehabilitation building in August 2016 without proper documents of eligibility criteria.

Bhaskar Gavade, President of Anti Corruption Society alleged the slum dwellers were provided the accommodation without proper documents pertaining to the eligibility criteria. Gavade alongwith the slum dwellers will go on a fast to protest against these illegalities and sit near the SRA office in Bandra. “We require an immediate stay on the sale building and a seal on the rehabilitation building provided by the developer to the slum dwellers.” added Gavade.

Gavade also said the SRA officials have allegedly fabricated the documents related to eligibility criteria of the slum dwellers and provided them with rehabilitation.

Gavade also alleged the developer appointed in the project work has also allotted 18 rooms in the sale building. “We also wrote a letter to the Engineering and concerned departments of SRA requesting them to issue a stop work notice to the said project work. After investigating into the matter, we also realized that the eligibility criteria of slum dwellers living in Kadam Chawl have been pending before the Deputy Collector (Encroachment) of Andheri since past one and half years,” added Gavade.

The SRA official was not available to comment on the matter.