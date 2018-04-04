Mumbai JVLR extension: BMC needs to clear 700 slum structures before work starts

Mumbai: To reduce travel time from Andheri Lokhandwala and Oshiwara to Western Express Highway (WEH) from 40 minutes to merely 10 minutes civic body has proposed to extend Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road (JVLR). However, before starting the road extension work major hurdle is before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC, it has to first remove around 700 slum structures along Andheri west SV road and link road.

Prashant Gaikwad, the Assistant Commissioner of Andheri west civic ward confirmed and said, “We are expecting to remove all these structures by May, 2018. Also, there are around 195 slum structures which are under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Therefore, series of meeting had been taken with them and they have been asked to remove those structures, so the construction of new road would pace up.”

Currently, existing JVLR is about 500 metres long, while BMC plans to extend it further by 700 metres. As per the new plans, the road will be 120-ft wide, and connect Andheri West SV road to Link Road. It will cost BMC Rs 2 crore approximately. The road would serve as an artery of JVLR, which is facing severe traffic bottleneck from the new Jogeshwari Flyover, officially named as Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, that connects JVLR to Jogeshwari West.

Gaikwad added the new road, will not only ease traffic congestion on JVLR, but also benefit those driving from Oshiwara and Goregaon. “For instance, those driving from Oshiwara can directly access the WEH through this road, instead of taking Juhu Tara Road. The average travel time of fourty minutes will be reduced down to just 10 minutes. Also, the traffic at Juhu Tara Road and island traffic at other adjoining roads will free,” said Gaikwad.