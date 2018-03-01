Mumbai: Just one day before SSC exams, many students in turmoil

Mumbai: Just one day before the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination, large number of students along with parents and relatives queued up on Wednesday at the state board office at Vashi to seek various permissions. Students complained of errors in their hall tickets and sought permission for writers due to various disabilities.

Students of Class 10 with physical disabilities were seen waiting since morning to seek grant of permission for a writer. There were students with a fractured hand, broken arm or burned injuries. A student said, “I accidentally burned my right arm on Tuesday. Now the doctor has advised me to rest and not do any kind of activity with my arm. I do not know how I will appear for my board examination.”

Another student, Vinayak Chavan of New English High School, Panvel, fractured his hand and broke his chin while riding his bicycle few days back. Chavan said, “I have found a writer from my school. But I cannot even speak properly due to stitches on my chin so I do not know if the writer will be able to hear the answers that I will tell him during the paper.” Students have to submit a medical certificate and letter from respective school to seek permission for a writer. The writer should be a student of Class 9 and cannot be a relative of the student. Students have to find writers on their own.

In addition, students and parents complained about spelling mistakes in their hall tickets. Essa Shaikh, a student of Sacred Heart School, Worli, said, “My father’s name is printed in the place of my mother’s name. How can the board or school create such an error? My school directed me to go to the board office for correction. I have to run around the board office just one day before my examination and waste my time instead of studying for the paper.” Students of special cases are catered to by the state board.

Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “We are considering the special cases according to the applications that have been submitted. Students should not seek permission last minute but should submit necessary documents well in advance for permissions.” Around 2,463 students of special cases are appearing in Mumbai division for SSC board examination which will go on till March 24.