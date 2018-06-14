Mumbai: This year, the state education department has allowed colleges to begin their academic year once 70 per cent seats have been filled after the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process. However, colleges must submit the number of vacant and occupied seats to the department on a continuous basis so that the updated list is displayed online.

The move for an early start to the academic year comes after students, parents and colleges have repeatedly indicated they do not want to wait until August-September for classes to begin and then rush through the syllabus. Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai division, managing FYJC admissions, said, “We have given liberty to colleges to begin classes once they have admitted around 70 per cent students. Earlier, colleges would wait until all students were admitted to begin. academic year. But now, colleges can start classes in July if their seats are full.”

Colleges claimed they intend to conduct first semester examinations by September-end or the beginning of October. The principal of a college said, “We have our first semester examinations scheduled before Diwali vacations. If admissions are delayed, lectures are delayed, due to which examinations are postponed. We want to stick to our timetable this year.”

Students of other boards other than the state board claimed they have been waiting for long for the process to begin. Naina Shirodkar, an ICSE student said, “Our results were declared on May 14 and we have been waiting for almost a month for the admission process to begin. We just want our college to begin soon.” FYJC admission process has begun and students can apply online.