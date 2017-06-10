Mumbai: Judges Committee hears grievances of activists on Metro III issue

Mumbai: The activists who have opposed the Metro III project from roads to courts, on Friday met the Committee of two sitting judges of the Bombay High Court on Friday. The Committee comprising of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Bhushan Gavai heard the grievances of these activists, most of them who are residents of South Mumbai.

This comes after the Supreme Court as well as the High Court had earlier refused to entertain the activists and had rather asked them to approach the Committe, which is constituted to look into their grievances.

Worli-based activist Kunal Birwadkar informed the Committee that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), has chopped down trees that were to be transplanted in some other area. He said that the MMRCL has numbered all the trees that are to be chopped down and to be transplanted, but when he confronted the officials of the authority, all the numbers were removed from the trees in his vicinity.

Interestingly, several advocates too came forward to intimate the Committee with their grievances. One of the advocates, informed the Committee that the MMRCL is carrying out the construction or cutting of trees work, even during the night, which is in violation of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

Having heard all the activists, the Judges asked the MMRCL officials to ensure that they do their work in accordance with law. The Judges have also asked the junior committee comprising of members from the Maharashtra Legal Aide Services to look into the grievances as expressed by the activists. The Judges have also asked the junior committee to come up with a report on the same within a period of one week.