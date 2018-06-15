Mumbai journalists condemn killing of senior scribe Bhukhari

Mumbai: Journalists in Mumbai today strongly condemned the killing of `Rising Kashmir’ editor Shujaat Bukhari and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Bukhari was gunned down by terrorists last evening soon after he got into his car from his office at Press Enclave in Srinagar.

The 50-year-old scribe was the editor of `Rising Kashmir’, an English language daily, and the brother of Basharat Bukhari, a minister in the J&K government.

The Mumbai Press Club, an organisation of journalists, said those behind the brutal killing should be immediately arrested and given the sternest punishment.

In a statement, the Press Club demanded that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of journalists across the country.

Bukhari’s killing came just two days before the Centre’s “unilateral ceasefire” against militants was scheduled to end. Bukhari had been given police protection following an attack on him in 2000.

The veteran journalist was instrumental in organising conferences for peace in Kashmir. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.