Mumbai: JNPT initiates direct port delivery system

Mumbai: As part of ease of doing business, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has taken several initiatives, including introduction of Direct Port Delivery (DPD) system, which are expected to increase India’s ranking in the global trade while also increasing profitability of the port.

“Given the fact that 55 per cent of the total container handling of all the Indian ports is done at JNPT, our performance is very essential from the perspective of India’s global ranking. Direct port delivery is one of the latest initiatives on our part to better our performance,” Anil Diggikar, chairman and managing director of the port trust said yesterday.

JNPT is successful in matching several of international benchmarks in port productivity parameters. This has also resulted in over 10 per cent growth in operational income, while operational profits have gone up by 16 per cent, he added.

While elaborating on various parameters Diggikar said that the Import Dwell Time has come down from 75.78 hours two year back to 33.36 hours, while the international benchmark is of 36 hours. Likewise turnaround time has come down from 2.24 days to 1.77 days, were the benchmark is 2.2 days.

The ministry has directed customs authorities and rail operator Container Corporation of India to sort out process issues.