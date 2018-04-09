Mumbai: JNPT implements green initiatives

Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has prepared an action plan for green initiative which covers activities of the port including cargo handling, storing and evacuation. The port has also prepared and implemented the Environment Management and Monitoring Plan (EMMP).

The action plan includes installation of a new sewage treatment plant, environmental monitoring, development of an Eco Park, green skill training, projects related to use of renewable energy, energy conservation projects, marine conservancy, comprehensive plantation and use of bio diesel. “The port activity is mainly a combination of sea side and land traffic handling and involves continuous movement of vehicles and ships. The vehicle movements at the port are the main polluters as far as greenhouse gas emissions are concerned.

There is also a proposal to expand plans of increasing the port’s capacity in container handling and to develop port-based industries in the back up area,” said an official from JNPT. The development activities and port’s core cargo handling activities are focused on measures which involves efficient management processes to reduce waste and emissions, improve efficiencies and productivity. “The implementation of environmental safe guards in all operations in the port will help in reduction of effects of emissions of Green House Gases by continuing process like afforestation and mangroves protection,” added the official.

The port also uses non-conventional energy sources and does mapping of other emission and pollutants. In order to develop the port in a sustainable way, the port’s developmental plans are synchronised with the Coastal Zone Management (CZMP) and Land Use plans.

“The macro planning includes planning of the port facilities with respect to the traffic forecast and identification of projects, environmental impact analysis, land use planning and finalisation of the location of the projects,” added the official. The micro level monitoring involves environmental monitoring on actual site.